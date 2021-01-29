American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) EPS is poised to hit 2.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) started the day on January 28, 2021, with a price increase of 17.85% at $93.62. During the day, the stock rose to $94.27 and sunk to $87.16 before settling in for the price of $79.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFG posted a 52-week range of $43.00-$112.39.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 7.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.83.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7700 workers. It has generated 1,188,676 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +12.64 and Pretax Margin of +13.71.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. American Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 64.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 66.38, making the entire transaction reach 199,149 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,455. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 65.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,996 in total.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.76) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +11.10 while generating a return on equity of 15.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.50% and is forecasted to reach 9.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Financial Group Inc. (AFG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.46, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.96.

In the same vein, AFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.80, a figure that is expected to reach 2.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.81% While, its Average True Range was 3.97.

Raw Stochastic average of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.44% that was higher than 45.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.