Ciena Corporation (CIEN) 14-day ATR is 1.60: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) started the day on January 28, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.32% at $54.07. During the day, the stock rose to $56.10 and sunk to $53.35 before settling in for the price of $56.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIEN posted a 52-week range of $30.58-$61.51.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 88.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.57.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7032 employees. It has generated 502,298 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 51,378. The stock had 4.24 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.13, operating margin was +14.54 and Pretax Margin of +12.91.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Ciena Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 90.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 25, this organization’s SVP Finance, CFO sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 55.65, making the entire transaction reach 111,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 348,167. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 22, Company’s President, CEO sold 2,500 for 55.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 137,683. This particular insider is now the holder of 472,702 in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2020, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.63) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.23 while generating a return on equity of 15.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 88.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ciena Corporation (CIEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.35, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.18.

In the same vein, CIEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.78% that was higher than 28.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.