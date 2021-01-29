CureVac N.V. (CVAC) EPS is poised to hit -0.63 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) started the day on January 28, 2021, with a price decrease of -10.54% at $84.53. During the day, the stock rose to $88.47 and sunk to $84.00 before settling in for the price of $94.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVAC posted a 52-week range of $36.15-$151.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.24.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 500 employees. It has generated 42,936 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -246,217. The stock had 1.31 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -76.39, operating margin was -603.20 and Pretax Margin of -574.90.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. CureVac N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.63%, in contrast to 21.10% institutional ownership.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -573.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CureVac N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in the upcoming year.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CureVac N.V. (CVAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.06.

Technical Analysis of CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.94 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.28% While, its Average True Range was 6.93.

Raw Stochastic average of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.04% that was lower than 92.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.