Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) went down -4.05% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) flaunted slowness of -4.05% at $27.95, as the Stock market unbolted on January 28, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $29.90 and sunk to $27.48 before settling in for the price of $29.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRVN posted a 52-week range of $25.30-$32.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.52 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.25, operating margin was +14.55 and Pretax Margin of +2.10.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Driven Brands Holdings Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 22, this organization’s EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A. bought 21,700 shares at the rate of 29.76, making the entire transaction reach 645,792 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 272,703. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 21, Company’s EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A. bought 8,300 for 29.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 247,838. This particular insider is now the holder of 251,003 in total.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.29 while generating a return on equity of 2.13.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.50%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 215.25.

Technical Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Driven Brands Holdings Inc., DRVN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.8 million it reported in year-ago period.

