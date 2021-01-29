GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is 14.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) flaunted slowness of -3.92% at $48.24, as the Stock market unbolted on January 28, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $50.9899 and sunk to $47.87 before settling in for the price of $50.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $33.51-$64.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.04.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 413 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +92.89, operating margin was +36.54 and Pretax Margin of +21.37.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the GoodRx Holdings Inc. industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.90%, in contrast to 88.50% institutional ownership.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.53.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.40% While, its Average True Range was 3.14.