Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) EPS growth this year is 93.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) open the trading on January 28, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.76% to $2.05. During the day, the stock rose to $2.17 and sunk to $2.01 before settling in for the price of $2.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HEPA posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$6.90.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.70.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 18.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.91, making the entire transaction reach 38,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s CEO and Director bought 25,000 for 1.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,418. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,259 in total.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.51) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, HEPA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

[Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., HEPA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.92% that was lower than 93.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

