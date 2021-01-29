Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) return on Assets touches 9.06: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on January 28, 2021, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) started slowly as it slid -3.77% to $145.42. During the day, the stock rose to $153.21 and sunk to $145.24 before settling in for the price of $151.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEYS posted a 52-week range of $77.93-$152.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 8.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $185.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $131.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $108.22.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 13900 workers. It has generated 303,669 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 45,108. The stock had 6.60 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.58, operating margin was +17.53 and Pretax Margin of +18.03.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s SVP sold 3,403 shares at the rate of 128.00, making the entire transaction reach 435,584 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,002. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s SVP sold 5,000 for 124.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 623,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,259 in total.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2020, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.46) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +14.85 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.85, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.42.

In the same vein, KEYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.32, a figure that is expected to reach 1.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Keysight Technologies Inc., KEYS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.19 million was better the volume of 1.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.24% While, its Average True Range was 4.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.39% that was higher than 23.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.