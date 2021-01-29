Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) EPS growth this year is 432.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) established initial surge of 17.58% at $191.59, as the Stock market unbolted on January 28, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $198.76 and sunk to $154.95 before settling in for the price of $162.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LGND posted a 52-week range of $57.24-$198.79.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 124.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 432.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.18.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 115 employees. It has generated 1,045,930 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,472,191. The stock had 2.46 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.45, operating margin was -4.76 and Pretax Margin of +662.31.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 182.00, making the entire transaction reach 7,280,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 243,422. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for 159.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,950,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 235,310 in total.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.98) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +523.19 while generating a return on equity of 94.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 432.60% and is forecasted to reach 6.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 124.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 62.40.

In the same vein, LGND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, LGND]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.25% While, its Average True Range was 16.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.80% that was higher than 55.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.