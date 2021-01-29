No matter how cynical the overall market is SEI Investments Company (SEIC) performance over the last week is recorded -9.87%

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) open the trading on January 28, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.37% to $53.89. During the day, the stock rose to $56.51 and sunk to $53.36 before settling in for the price of $56.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEIC posted a 52-week range of $35.40-$69.61.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.05.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3724 employees. It has generated 439,818 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 133,500. The stock had 4.35 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.31, operating margin was +28.06 and Pretax Margin of +38.22.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. SEI Investments Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.60%, in contrast to 71.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 56.33, making the entire transaction reach 394,310 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 141,224. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Director sold 9,500 for 56.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 535,325. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,700 in total.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.8) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +30.35 while generating a return on equity of 30.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SEI Investments Company (SEIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.13, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.58.

In the same vein, SEIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

[SEI Investments Company, SEIC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.73.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.43% that was lower than 30.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.