Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is 21.40% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) started the day on January 27, 2021, with a price increase of 5.97% at $106.33. During the day, the stock rose to $123.52 and sunk to $99.6701 before settling in for the price of $100.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLLI posted a 52-week range of $28.83-$112.58.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 17.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $89.52.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3900 workers. It has generated 169,663 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,004. The stock had 825.92 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.42, operating margin was +13.13 and Pretax Margin of +12.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 15, this organization’s VP, Store Operations sold 3,450 shares at the rate of 100.00, making the entire transaction reach 345,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 08, Company’s President, CEO sold 154 for 93.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,370. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,156 in total.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2020, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.58) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.02 while generating a return on equity of 14.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.63, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.77.

In the same vein, OLLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.78 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.03% While, its Average True Range was 7.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.87% that was lower than 42.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

