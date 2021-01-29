Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) last month volatility was 4.71%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) open the trading on January 28, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.07% to $13.03. During the day, the stock rose to $13.06 and sunk to $12.11 before settling in for the price of $12.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAYA posted a 52-week range of $9.75-$15.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 687.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.75.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Paya Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.50%, in contrast to 33.60% institutional ownership.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 687.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.47.

In the same vein, PAYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

[Paya Holdings Inc., PAYA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.