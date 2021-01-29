SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) EPS is poised to hit 17.38 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 28, 2021, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) set off with pace as it heaved 7.69% to $9.66. During the day, the stock rose to $10.21 and sunk to $9.28 before settling in for the price of $8.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SILV posted a 52-week range of $3.28-$12.88.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.08.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.92%, in contrast to 49.02% institutional ownership.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $17.55) by -$0.55. This company achieved a return on equity of -58.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 17.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 18.09 in the upcoming year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66.

In the same vein, SILV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 17.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Going through the that latest performance of [SilverCrest Metals Inc., SILV]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.08 million was inferior to the volume of 1.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.05% that was lower than 70.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

