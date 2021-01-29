Teradyne Inc. (TER) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.48M

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) started the day on January 28, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.82% at $119.94. During the day, the stock rose to $124.00 and sunk to $119.61 before settling in for the price of $130.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $42.87-$143.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 6.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $165.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $121.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.30.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5400 workers. It has generated 424,994 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 86,568. The stock had 7.02 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.16, operating margin was +23.38 and Pretax Margin of +22.91.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Teradyne Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27, this organization’s President, Semiconductor Test sold 463 shares at the rate of 135.26, making the entire transaction reach 62,625 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,950. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 26, Company’s President, Semiconductor Test sold 803 for 140.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,982. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,798 in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.01) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 31.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.59, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.25.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.92, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.09 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.02% While, its Average True Range was 4.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.02% that was higher than 35.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.