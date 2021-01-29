The Clorox Company (CLX) EPS is poised to hit 1.75 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on January 28, 2021, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) started slowly as it slid -5.68% to $209.57. During the day, the stock rose to $226.15 and sunk to $209.45 before settling in for the price of $222.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLX posted a 52-week range of $154.87-$239.87.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $201.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $210.30.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8800 employees. It has generated 763,750 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 106,705. The stock had 10.51 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.44, operating margin was +18.82 and Pretax Margin of +17.63.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. The Clorox Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 25, this organization’s EVP – Chief Operating Officer sold 3,147 shares at the rate of 214.07, making the entire transaction reach 673,685 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,364. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s EVP – Chief Financial Officer sold 35,176 for 215.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,562,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,187 in total.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.32) by $0.9. This company achieved a net margin of +13.97 while generating a return on equity of 128.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.40% and is forecasted to reach 8.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Clorox Company (CLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.34, and its Beta score is 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.32.

In the same vein, CLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.98, a figure that is expected to reach 1.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Clorox Company (CLX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Clorox Company, CLX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.02 million was better the volume of 1.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.02% While, its Average True Range was 8.08.

Raw Stochastic average of The Clorox Company (CLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.92% that was higher than 29.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.