The key reasons why Crocs Inc. (CROX) is -10.56% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) started the day on January 28, 2021, with a price increase of 6.95% at $70.37. During the day, the stock rose to $70.81 and sunk to $66.70 before settling in for the price of $65.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CROX posted a 52-week range of $8.40-$78.68.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 264.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.59.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3803 employees. It has generated 323,585 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 31,422. The stock had 10.86 Receivables turnover and 2.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.59, operating margin was +10.44 and Pretax Margin of +9.70.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 11, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 34,900 shares at the rate of 72.10, making the entire transaction reach 2,516,399 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 289,748. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 07, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,100 for 70.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 357,612. This particular insider is now the holder of 324,648 in total.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.7) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +9.71 while generating a return on equity of 84.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crocs Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 264.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crocs Inc. (CROX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.27, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.48.

In the same vein, CROX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crocs Inc. (CROX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.13% While, its Average True Range was 3.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Crocs Inc. (CROX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.52% that was higher than 44.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

