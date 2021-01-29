The key reasons why TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) is -29.18% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 27, 2021, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) had a quiet start as it plunged -17.16% to $8.64. During the day, the stock rose to $10.22 and sunk to $8.58 before settling in for the price of $10.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCON posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$12.20.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $126.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.52.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 38.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Member of 10% Group bought 520,291 shares at the rate of 9.61, making the entire transaction reach 4,999,997 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,716,840. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 29, Company’s President and CEO bought 1,000 for 9.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,980. This particular insider is now the holder of 190,232 in total.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.65) by $0.27. This company achieved a return on equity of -187.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in the upcoming year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10.

In the same vein, TCON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)

Going through the that latest performance of [TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., TCON]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.68 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.75% that was lower than 113.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.