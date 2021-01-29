VMware Inc. (VMW) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.76

As on January 28, 2021, VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) started slowly as it slid -3.55% to $140.29. During the day, the stock rose to $146.80 and sunk to $138.79 before settling in for the price of $145.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VMW posted a 52-week range of $86.00-$163.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $420.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $141.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $141.38.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31000 employees. It has generated 348,742 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 206,839. The stock had 3.68 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.36, operating margin was +14.06 and Pretax Margin of +13.30.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. VMware Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 69.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s COO, Products & Cloud Services sold 2,490 shares at the rate of 150.00, making the entire transaction reach 373,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,572. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s Chief Financial Officer & EVP sold 18,000 for 130.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,341,312. This particular insider is now the holder of 84,714 in total.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2020, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.43) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +59.31 while generating a return on equity of 169.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

VMware Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VMware Inc. (VMW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.94, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.24.

In the same vein, VMW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.80, a figure that is expected to reach 2.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VMware Inc. (VMW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VMware Inc., VMW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.21 million was better the volume of 2.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.77% While, its Average True Range was 5.28.

Raw Stochastic average of VMware Inc. (VMW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.53% that was higher than 32.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.