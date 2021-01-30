A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) as it 5-day change was -15.60%

As on January 28, 2021, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) started slowly as it slid -11.24% to $3.95. During the day, the stock rose to $4.35 and sunk to $3.82 before settling in for the price of $4.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGTC posted a 52-week range of $2.29-$8.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.02.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 83 employees. It has generated 29,554 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -552,916. The stock had 377.38 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1913.66 and Pretax Margin of -1865.55.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 68.70% institutional ownership.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.53) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1870.85 while generating a return on equity of -61.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.09 in the upcoming year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 40.40.

In the same vein, AGTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, AGTC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.89 million was better the volume of 0.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.82% that was lower than 65.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.