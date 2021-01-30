Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Moves -13.91% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on January 28, 2021, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) started slowly as it slid -13.91% to $17.58. During the day, the stock rose to $20.1299 and sunk to $17.52 before settling in for the price of $20.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACI posted a 52-week range of $12.91-$20.62.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 18.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 201.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $468.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.36.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 55.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s President and CEO bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 14.74, making the entire transaction reach 368,575 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,961,782. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s Director bought 7,100 for 15.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,696. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,973 in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2020, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 201.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.99.

In the same vein, ACI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Albertsons Companies Inc., ACI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.99 million was better the volume of 3.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.58% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.16% that was higher than 40.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.