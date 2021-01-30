MarineMax Inc. (HZO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $451.23K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 28, 2021, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.34% to $43.07. During the day, the stock rose to $49.05 and sunk to $42.93 before settling in for the price of $48.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HZO posted a 52-week range of $7.24-$49.67.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $922.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.31.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1736 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 869,650 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 42,992. The stock had 34.35 Receivables turnover and 1.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.41, operating margin was +7.18 and Pretax Margin of +6.45.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 14, this organization’s Executive VP, CFO and Sec sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 44.07, making the entire transaction reach 440,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,002. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 12, Company’s Executive VP, CFO and Sec sold 5,000 for 42.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 211,480. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,002 in total.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +4.94 while generating a return on equity of 18.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MarineMax Inc. (HZO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.81, and its Beta score is 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.16.

In the same vein, HZO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

Going through the that latest performance of [MarineMax Inc., HZO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.95.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of MarineMax Inc. (HZO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.81% that was higher than 64.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.