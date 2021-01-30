The key reasons why AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is -37.02% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 28, 2021, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) set off with pace as it heaved 6.38% to $40.85. During the day, the stock rose to $41.28 and sunk to $39.385 before settling in for the price of $38.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AER posted a 52-week range of $10.42-$64.86.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.34.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 390 employees. It has generated 12,521,913 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,937,677. The stock had 12.05 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.78, operating margin was +54.31 and Pretax Margin of +27.45.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.27%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.43) by -$8.09. This company achieved a net margin of +23.46 while generating a return on equity of 12.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.42.

In the same vein, AER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Going through the that latest performance of [AerCap Holdings N.V., AER]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.76 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.91% While, its Average True Range was 2.31.

Raw Stochastic average of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.06% that was lower than 73.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.