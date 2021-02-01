Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Open at price of $1.14: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) started the day on January 29, 2021, with a price decrease of -17.86% at $1.15. During the day, the stock rose to $1.21 and sunk to $1.09 before settling in for the price of $1.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADMP posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$2.34.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6874, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7077.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 131 employees. It has generated 129,321 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -171,385. The stock had 14.58 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.80, operating margin was -135.67 and Pretax Margin of -135.44.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 7.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20, this organization’s SVP and Chief Business Officer sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 0.40, making the entire transaction reach 14,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 287,264. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 35,000 for 0.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,182. This particular insider is now the holder of 254,810 in total.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -132.53 while generating a return on equity of -70.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.12.

In the same vein, ADMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), its last 5-days Average volume was 25.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 43.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.2776.

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 309.76% that was higher than 170.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

