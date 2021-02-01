Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Moves 13.10% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) open the trading on January 29, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 13.10% to $11.14. During the day, the stock rose to $11.50 and sunk to $9.80 before settling in for the price of $9.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APDN posted a 52-week range of $2.52-$16.39.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -26.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.13.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 59 employees. It has generated 31,664 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -213,561. The stock had 3.73 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.88, operating margin was -648.98 and Pretax Margin of -674.55.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.83%, in contrast to 9.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26, this organization’s ex 5% owner bought 110,000 shares at the rate of 5.25, making the entire transaction reach 577,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 245,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 18, Company’s 5% owner bought 40,000 for 5.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 210,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 215,000 in total.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.52) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -674.46 while generating a return on equity of -534.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in the upcoming year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.76.

In the same vein, APDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

[Applied DNA Sciences Inc., APDN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 179.11% that was higher than 152.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.