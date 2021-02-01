Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recent quarterly performance of -44.48% is not showing the real picture

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) started the day on January 29, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.72% at $5.13. During the day, the stock rose to $5.71 and sunk to $4.88 before settling in for the price of $5.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBON posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$14.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $433.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.16.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 212 employees. It has generated 380,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -147,747. The stock had 3.22 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -28.02, operating margin was -46.43 and Pretax Margin of -37.29.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.69%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -38.88 while generating a return on equity of -106.61.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.43.

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.68% that was lower than 113.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.