Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) latest performance of 71.69% is not what was on cards

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) started the day on January 29, 2021, with a price increase of 71.69% at $2.85. During the day, the stock rose to $4.20 and sunk to $1.73 before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICON posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$1.93.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -17.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.96.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 118 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,262,576 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -945,025. The stock had 2.48 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +55.56 and Pretax Margin of -62.98.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.24%, in contrast to 15.60% institutional ownership.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.33) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.66.

In the same vein, ICON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.93.

Technical Analysis of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 224.96% that was higher than 145.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.