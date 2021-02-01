NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is 21.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) flaunted slowness of -3.45% at $1.12, as the Stock market unbolted on January 29, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $1.09 before settling in for the price of $1.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAOV posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 21.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9356, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2875.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. It has generated 53,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -579,400. The stock had 3.87 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.02, operating margin was -971.89 and Pretax Margin of -1096.42.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NanoVibronix Inc. industry. NanoVibronix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.79, making the entire transaction reach 7,887 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1093.21 while generating a return on equity of -639.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 37.33.

In the same vein, NAOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99.

Technical Analysis of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NanoVibronix Inc., NAOV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.1767.

Raw Stochastic average of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 161.59% that was lower than 177.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.