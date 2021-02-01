No matter how cynical the overall market is ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) performance over the last week is recorded -4.42%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) started the day on January 29, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.70% at $1.08. During the day, the stock rose to $1.18 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATIF posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$3.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8711, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3652.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 19 employees. It has generated 7,072 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -153,430. The stock had 0.57 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -167.55, operating margin was -1615.27 and Pretax Margin of -2509.35.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. ATIF Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 75.87%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2169.49 while generating a return on equity of -104.06.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 81.43.

In the same vein, ATIF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.9 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.1597.

Raw Stochastic average of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.22% that was lower than 134.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.