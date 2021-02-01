PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) went down -10.84% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 29, 2021, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.84% to $8.47. During the day, the stock rose to $10.30 and sunk to $8.34 before settling in for the price of $9.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBF posted a 52-week range of $4.06-$29.58.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 4.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 143.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.31.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3442 workers. It has generated 7,120,337 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 92,650. The stock had 31.56 Receivables turnover and 2.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.53, operating margin was +2.42 and Pretax Margin of +1.96.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. PBF Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.60%, in contrast to 78.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 6.87, making the entire transaction reach 274,696 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,860,183. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30, Company’s Chief Financial Officer, SVP bought 6,893 for 5.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,222. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,191 in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$2.54) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +1.30 while generating a return on equity of 11.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 143.70% and is forecasted to reach -4.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, PBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.78, a figure that is expected to reach -3.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Going through the that latest performance of [PBF Energy Inc., PBF]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.58 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 165.28% that was higher than 112.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.