Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Moves -11.86% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) flaunted slowness of -11.86% at $1.04, as the Stock market unbolted on January 29, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.16 and sunk to $1.04 before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POAI posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$5.30.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 8.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 58.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8336, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1577.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 29 workers. It has generated 44,111 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -605,961. The stock had 2.75 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.39, operating margin was -975.83 and Pretax Margin of -1373.71.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Predictive Oncology Inc. industry. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 22, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 640 shares at the rate of 0.85, making the entire transaction reach 544 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,611,341. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 0.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,602. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,070 in total.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1373.71 while generating a return on equity of -343.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.90%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.62.

In the same vein, POAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.41.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Predictive Oncology Inc., POAI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.1634.

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 129.54% that was higher than 85.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.