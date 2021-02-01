QuantumScape Corporation (QS) 14-day ATR is 9.22: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) flaunted slowness of -3.97% at $43.75, as the Stock market unbolted on January 29, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $47.09 and sunk to $43.38 before settling in for the price of $45.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.42.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the QuantumScape Corporation industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.59%, in contrast to 10.51% institutional ownership.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.22.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [QuantumScape Corporation, QS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 25.06 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.53% While, its Average True Range was 6.52.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.92% that was lower than 196.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.