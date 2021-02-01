The9 Limited (NCTY) went down -5.30% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) started the day on January 29, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.30% at $15.38. During the day, the stock rose to $18.9899 and sunk to $14.21 before settling in for the price of $16.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCTY posted a 52-week range of $2.04-$27.82.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 58.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $143.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.86.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 61 workers. It has generated 810 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -452,247. The stock had 0.04 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -835.53, operating margin was -38089.23 and Pretax Margin of -56610.34.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The9 Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.10%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -55820.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

The9 Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.70%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The9 Limited (NCTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.26, and its Beta score is 1.80.

In the same vein, NCTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.25.

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.22 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 11.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.72% While, its Average True Range was 3.13.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited (NCTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 268.10% that was higher than 242.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.