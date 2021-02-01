Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) 14-day ATR is 2.32: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) established initial surge of 32.72% at $10.10, as the Stock market unbolted on January 29, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $19.88 and sunk to $7.99 before settling in for the price of $7.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUU posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$13.94.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -331.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.27.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14 employees. It has generated 1,138,694 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -447,222. The stock had 5.42 Receivables turnover and 1.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.39, operating margin was -10.55 and Pretax Margin of -39.28.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Universal Security Instruments Inc. industry. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.90%, in contrast to 17.50% institutional ownership.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -39.28 while generating a return on equity of -75.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -331.30%.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08.

In the same vein, UUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.67.

Technical Analysis of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Universal Security Instruments Inc., UUU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.86% While, its Average True Range was 2.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 268.29% that was higher than 182.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.