Urban One Inc. (UONE) volume hits 1.33 million: A New Opening for Investors

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) started the day on January 29, 2021, with a price increase of 4.68% at $6.93. During the day, the stock rose to $7.61 and sunk to $6.70 before settling in for the price of $6.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UONE posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$54.16.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.76.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 999 employees. It has generated 303,212 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 642. The stock had 4.04 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.54, operating margin was +23.56 and Pretax Margin of +2.96.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. Urban One Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.84%, in contrast to 5.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 19, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 4.15, making the entire transaction reach 829,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,221,197. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 07, Company’s 10% Owner bought 106,106 for 4.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 493,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,121,197 in total.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.21 while generating a return on equity of 0.51.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban One Inc. (UONE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08.

In the same vein, UONE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95.

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.1 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.90% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. (UONE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.03% that was lower than 172.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.