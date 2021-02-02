AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) last month volatility was 11.72%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2021, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) set off with pace as it heaved 3.61% to $10.33. During the day, the stock rose to $10.40 and sunk to $9.48 before settling in for the price of $9.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQB posted a 52-week range of $1.52-$13.32.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $577.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.58.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 64 employees. It has generated 2,918 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -206,682. The stock had 2.18 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2502.45, operating margin was -6976.96 and Pretax Margin of -7083.53.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm Products industry. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 50.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 6.50, making the entire transaction reach 65,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,311. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s Director bought 4,000,000 for 2.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,175,000 in total.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7083.53 while generating a return on equity of -56.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5772.40.

In the same vein, AQB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Going through the that latest performance of [AquaBounty Technologies Inc., AQB]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.54 million was inferior to the volume of 2.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.76% that was lower than 121.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.