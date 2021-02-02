Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) volume hits 29.32 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on February 01, 2021, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 22.22% to $1.43. During the day, the stock rose to $1.55 and sunk to $1.31 before settling in for the price of $1.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRQS posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$8.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1324, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2517.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 556 employees. It has generated 177,982 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -56,813. The stock had 47.66 Receivables turnover and 1.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.44, operating margin was -31.34 and Pretax Margin of -32.87.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.85%, in contrast to 17.20% institutional ownership.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2018, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.80%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, BRQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30.

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.06 million was better the volume of 10.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.1517.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.66% that was higher than 97.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.