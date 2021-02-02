Ford Motor Company (F) last month volatility was 4.30%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) open the trading on February 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.85% to $10.83. During the day, the stock rose to $11.44 and sunk to $10.36 before settling in for the price of $10.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $3.96-$12.15.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.98 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.83 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.34.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 190000 employees. It has generated 820,526 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 247. The stock had 2.42 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.26, operating margin was +0.35 and Pretax Margin of -0.41.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 30, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 194,950 shares at the rate of 5.13, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 828,922. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 5.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 120,000 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.19) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of +0.03 while generating a return on equity of 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -35.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.88.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

[Ford Motor Company, F] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.81% that was higher than 38.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

