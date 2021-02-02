Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.77M

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) started the day on February 01, 2021, with a price increase of 2.72% at $149.20. During the day, the stock rose to $154.46 and sunk to $145.29 before settling in for the price of $145.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $44.11-$188.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.95.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 459 employees. It has generated 241,219 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -160.33 and Pretax Margin of -160.33.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. Lemonade Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 37.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 2,970 shares at the rate of 150.00, making the entire transaction reach 445,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,037. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 19, Company’s Director sold 515,572 for 159.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,198,314. This particular insider is now the holder of 955,322 in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.64) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -54.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.93 in the upcoming year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 16.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 94.27.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.80% While, its Average True Range was 16.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.22% that was lower than 108.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.