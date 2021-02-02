Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) volume hits 6.58 million: A New Opening for Investors

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) started the day on February 01, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.39% at $1.71. During the day, the stock rose to $1.88 and sunk to $1.67 before settling in for the price of $1.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPCN posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$2.42.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $139.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5770, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3439.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. It has generated 13,749 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,083,945. The stock had 6.00 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -7818.83 and Pretax Margin of -7883.60.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Lipocine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s Director sold 6,700 shares at the rate of 1.35, making the entire transaction reach 9,054 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 693,548. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 8,437 for 1.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,390. This particular insider is now the holder of 194,504 in total.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7883.72 while generating a return on equity of -165.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lipocine Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, LPCN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.2317.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.33% that was higher than 83.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.