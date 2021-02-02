Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is predicted to post EPS of 0.29 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) flaunted slowness of -4.93% at $11.77, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $12.54 and sunk to $11.77 before settling in for the price of $12.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUMN posted a 52-week range of $8.16-$16.60.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -219.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $991.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 39000 employees. It has generated 527,082 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -123,976. The stock had 9.03 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.46, operating margin was +17.92 and Pretax Margin of -21.28.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lumen Technologies Inc. industry. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 10.21, making the entire transaction reach 102,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,880.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.3) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -23.52 while generating a return on equity of -31.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -219.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -41.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.95, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.17.

In the same vein, LUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lumen Technologies Inc., LUMN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 20.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 156.43% that was higher than 69.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Before You Invest, Read this Insightful Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analysis

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
The company Snap Inc (SNAP) recently acquired a 3D human modeling company. It has a lot of potential for the online retail market. Still,...
Read more

Already Well-Valued For Its Quality: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Trading Directions Zach King - 0
The first quarter fiscal year 2021 report was released by Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Tuesday, January 26. The company achieved earnings higher than Wall...
Read more

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): One Name To Keep A Close Eye On

Today's Spotlight Sana Meer - 0
According to Avaya Holdings (AVYA) relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages, the stock has been on a rally. As a result,...
Read more

The Fundamental Debate on TransEnterix Inc (TRXC) For or Against?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
TransEnterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC), which manufactures the Senhance robotic surgical system, has received approval from European regulators for its use. The news pushed TransEnterix's...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) 20 Days SMA touch 12.82%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) open the trading on February 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.16% to $3.79. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Inpixon (INPX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.8 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) started the day on February 01, 2021, with a price increase of 2.22% at $1.38. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Markets

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) recent quarterly performance of 50.28% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 01, 2021, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) started slowly as it slid -1.35% to $37.27. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Markets

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.47M

Steve Mayer - 0
Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) flaunted slowness of -1.00% at $13.81, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.42 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2021, Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.81% to...
Read more
Markets

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) PE Ratio stood at $22.73: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer - 0
PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) open the trading on February 01, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.72% to $34.87. During...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.