National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) 14-day ATR is 17.39: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on February 01, 2021, National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) started slowly as it slid -13.17% to $131.58. During the day, the stock rose to $152.12 and sunk to $119.26 before settling in for the price of $151.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIZZ posted a 52-week range of $33.55-$196.43.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.70.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1550 employees. It has generated 645,415 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 83,853. The stock had 11.79 Receivables turnover and 1.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.48, operating margin was +17.05 and Pretax Margin of +16.94.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. National Beverage Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 34.00% institutional ownership.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2020, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.99 while generating a return on equity of 33.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 17.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.34, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.01.

In the same vein, FIZZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [National Beverage Corp., FIZZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.44 million was better the volume of 0.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.42% While, its Average True Range was 23.27.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 181.28% that was higher than 83.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.