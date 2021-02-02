Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) surge 16.13% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) open the trading on February 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.04% to $3.96. During the day, the stock rose to $4.10 and sunk to $3.87 before settling in for the price of $3.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWN posted a 52-week range of $1.06-$4.03.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $674.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $601.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.93.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 923 employees. It has generated 3,291,441 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 965,330. The stock had 6.56 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.35, operating margin was +10.04 and Pretax Margin of +15.80.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Southwestern Energy Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +29.33 while generating a return on equity of 31.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17.

In the same vein, SWN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

[Southwestern Energy Company, SWN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.07% that was higher than 71.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.