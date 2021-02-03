Abbott Laboratories (ABT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.75

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) open the trading on February 02, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.88% to $120.24. During the day, the stock rose to $123.72 and sunk to $120.23 before settling in for the price of $122.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABT posted a 52-week range of $61.61-$124.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.76 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $207.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.51.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 107000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.65, operating margin was +15.48 and Pretax Margin of +14.36.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Abbott Laboratories’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 75.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04, this organization’s Director sold 4,790 shares at the rate of 107.28, making the entire transaction reach 513,849 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,004. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 26, Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 83,333 for 108.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,068,955. This particular insider is now the holder of 182,217 in total.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.35) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abbott Laboratories (ABT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.06, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 96.69.

In the same vein, ABT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.50, a figure that is expected to reach 1.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

[Abbott Laboratories, ABT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.69% While, its Average True Range was 3.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.44% that was higher than 23.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.