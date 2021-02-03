Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Open at price of $6.91: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) established initial surge of 3.15% at $6.88, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $7.15 and sunk to $6.57 before settling in for the price of $6.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AYRO posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$10.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $211.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.27.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ayro Inc. industry. Ayro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.50%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ayro Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.50%.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ayro Inc. (AYRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.60, and its Beta score is 4.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 219.22.

In the same vein, AYRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65.

Technical Analysis of Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ayro Inc., AYRO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Ayro Inc. (AYRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.97% that was lower than 132.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.