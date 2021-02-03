Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) 14-day ATR is 0.21: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Ballantyne Strong Inc (AMEX: BTN) established initial surge of 24.02% at $2.53, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.77 and sunk to $2.42 before settling in for the price of $2.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTN posted a 52-week range of $1.26-$3.46.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.72.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 296 employees. It has generated 211,318 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -34,132. The stock had 4.60 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.53, operating margin was -6.22 and Pretax Margin of -9.29.

Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ballantyne Strong Inc industry. Ballantyne Strong Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.50%, in contrast to 88.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04, this organization’s Director bought 695 shares at the rate of 2.17, making the entire transaction reach 1,511 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,188,243. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 03, Company’s Director bought 7,716 for 2.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,140. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,187,806 in total.

Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -16.15 while generating a return on equity of -35.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ballantyne Strong Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -48.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ballantyne Strong Inc (AMEX: BTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.86.

In the same vein, BTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25.

Technical Analysis of Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ballantyne Strong Inc, BTN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.29% that was higher than 66.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.