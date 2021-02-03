Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) 20 Days SMA touch -5.27%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on February 02, 2021, Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) started slowly as it slid -8.12% to $89.91. During the day, the stock rose to $94.32 and sunk to $89.53 before settling in for the price of $97.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRUS posted a 52-week range of $47.04-$103.25.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.62.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1443 employees. It has generated 887,820 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 110,532. The stock had 9.33 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.62, operating margin was +15.25 and Pretax Margin of +14.15.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 90.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s CEO sold 2,489 shares at the rate of 89.00, making the entire transaction reach 221,521 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,052. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 85.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 850,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,962 in total.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.86) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +12.45 while generating a return on equity of 13.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.70, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.27.

In the same vein, CRUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.59, a figure that is expected to reach 1.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cirrus Logic Inc., CRUS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was better the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.64% While, its Average True Range was 4.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.50% that was higher than 34.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.