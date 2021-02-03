Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $317.94K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2021, Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.24% to $207.79. During the day, the stock rose to $212.8899 and sunk to $204.72 before settling in for the price of $216.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RACE posted a 52-week range of $127.73-$233.66.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $217.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $189.14.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ferrari N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.75%, in contrast to 38.74% institutional ownership.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.26) by $0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.18% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ferrari N.V. (RACE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.03.

In the same vein, RACE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ferrari N.V. (RACE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ferrari N.V., RACE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.10% While, its Average True Range was 5.48.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Ferrari N.V. (RACE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.12% that was higher than 27.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.