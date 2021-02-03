Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) EPS growth this year is -160.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) started the day on February 02, 2021, with a price increase of 8.90% at $7.95. During the day, the stock rose to $9.16 and sunk to $7.10 before settling in for the price of $7.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IKT posted a 52-week range of $6.40-$11.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -160.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.37 million.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -490.00 and Pretax Margin of -509.73.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.00%, in contrast to 14.30% institutional ownership.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -509.73.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -160.50%.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 109.21.

In the same vein, IKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48.

Technical Analysis of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.