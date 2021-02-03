Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) 14-day ATR is 0.08: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) started the day on February 01, 2021, with a price increase of 1.42% at $0.79. During the day, the stock rose to $0.82 and sunk to $0.77 before settling in for the price of $0.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEOS posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$1.84.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 143.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6928, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6973.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 213 employees. It has generated 303,516 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -79,352. The stock had 2.38 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.14, operating margin was -16.11 and Pretax Margin of -26.13.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 33.40% institutional ownership.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -26.14 while generating a return on equity of -1,971.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, NEOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.0868.

Raw Stochastic average of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.02% that was lower than 132.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

