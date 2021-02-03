Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) last week performance was 56.90%

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX: ANVS) established initial surge of 61.95% at $16.60, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $17.51 and sunk to $10.31 before settling in for the price of $10.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANVS posted a 52-week range of $2.42-$11.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $117.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.60.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Annovis Bio Inc. industry. Annovis Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.65%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Annovis Bio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in the upcoming year.

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX: ANVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 33.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16.

In the same vein, ANVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Annovis Bio Inc., ANVS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 197.96% that was higher than 101.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.