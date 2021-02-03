Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) EPS is poised to hit 0.73 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2021, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) set off with pace as it heaved 4.75% to $70.14. During the day, the stock rose to $70.42 and sunk to $67.55 before settling in for the price of $66.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RTX posted a 52-week range of $40.71-$93.45.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.51 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 77.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 29, this organization’s Director bought 9,532 shares at the rate of 52.41, making the entire transaction reach 499,546 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,947. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 29, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 19,059 for 52.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000,016. This particular insider is now the holder of 362,541 in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.7) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 105.55.

In the same vein, RTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Raytheon Technologies Corporation, RTX]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.3 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.46% While, its Average True Range was 2.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.23% that was lower than 39.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.